FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Slight winter weather is leaving ice patches on roadways causing numerous accidents to occur Friday morning on Nov. 18.

According to IDrive Arkansas, 6 accidents have occurred so far and are still currently affecting roadways as crews work to clear the scenes.

Accidents have occurred in the following areas:

I-49, Exit 65 Northbound. Lanes impacted – Middle, Outside

I-49, Mile Marker 66.7 Southbound. Lanes impacted – All

I-49, Mile Marker 66.8 Northbound. Lanes impacted – Middle, Outside

I-49, Mile Marker 68.5 Southbound. Lanes impacted – Inside, Left Shoulder

I-49, Exit 72 Southbound. Lanes impacted – Left Shoulder, Right Shoulder

I-49 Mile Marker 77.2 Northbound. Lanes impacted – Right Shoulder

I-49, Exit 69 Northbound. Lanes impacted – Inside

I-49, Exit 72 Northbound. Lanes impacted – Inside

KNWA/FOX24 will continue to update with further accidents, if necessary or when current accidents are cleared.

Stay with us for updates.