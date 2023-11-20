UPDATE: Both offices will be closed for the rest of the day, according to Benton County Communications Director Melody Kwok.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple Benton County offices are closed due to a power outage, according to a Facebook post.

The Rogers DMV/Assessor/Collector/County Clerk is without power. The Benton County Clerk Satellite Office and Archives is without internet and is also closed, according to a release.

Benton County says to use one of these locations for your business:

Assessor/Collector/DMV, 901 1st Ave SW in Gravette

Assessor/Collector/DMV, 707 Lincoln St. in Siloam Springs

Assessor/Collector/DMV, 2401 SW D Street Suite 3 in Bentonville

DMV, 310 Maple Street in Decatur

County Clerk, 707 Lincoln St. in Siloam Springs

County Clerk, 215 E Central Ave in Bentonville

