BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FORMAT music festival is happening in Bentonville this weekend starting Friday, Sept. 23 and lasting through Sunday, Sept. 25.

Organizers say the festival is about “breaking away from the norm” by combining art and technology. Crowds are anticipated to flood in for the event, but not all might be able to make it for various reasons.

To ensure fans who are not attending in person can still be a part of the innovation and experience, select acts will be streaming their performance live for free.

Veeps and C3 will be presenting the livestreams from the various stages at FORMAT. According to a press, release, select artists include Rufus Du Sol, Phoenix, Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Marias, Jungle, and Jamila Woods.

The streams will reportedly leverage all of the premium features of Veeps including an HD broadcast, merch table, fan chat, and access through the Veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android, or via veeps.com.

The schedule for confirmed FORMAT streams are as follows:

Fans can claim their free ticket, sign up for a show reminder, and find out more about accessing the Veeps apps on their devices at formatfestival.veeps.com.

To purchase in-person tickets for FORMAT, click here.