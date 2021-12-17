Multiple Washington County fire departments help put out house fire

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Farmington Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 200 block of East Wolfdale Drive after receiving a 911 call stating that flames could be seen shooting out of the roof.

Once Farmington Fire arrived on the scene around 11:00 a.m., firefighters called for backup to help with the flames.

Fayetteville Assistant Fire Chief Willie Watts said multiple fire departments responded for mutual aid. Departments from Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Wedington, and Fayetteville all quickly helped battle the flames.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, Watts said.

Watts said he’s not sure if the fire was related to a lightning strike and said the Farmington Fire Marshall will take over the investigation of the cause of the fire.