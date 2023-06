SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Parks and Recreation announced in a Facebook post that the Murphy Park playground is closed for renovations until further notice.

A new inclusive playground is expected to be built. It was awarded to the City of Springdale through a grant program from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.

The playground is expected to be completed near the beginning of the school year, according to the post.