FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National EMS Memorial Service made a stop in Fayetteville on Saturday.

A director of the non-profit, Jim Vitaletti said they honored nearly 60 EMS first responders who died in the line of duty.

Central EMS and other first responders across Washington County paid their respects at the service and despite the rain, Vitaletti said this was the biggest turnout they have had.

“The EMS people that we’re honoring, they’re out there when you call them. The worst day of your life, they come in. We come in and help you and a lot of times people expect it,” said Vitaletti.

To bring awareness to EMS first responders’ service, Vitaletti says they are traveling across the country. The National EMS Memorial Service started in California and its next stop is Independence, Missouri.