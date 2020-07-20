National Guard personnel authorized to assist at Washington Regional Medical Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Monday that he has authorized ten National Guard personnel to support COVID-19 case management at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville for the next thirty days.

The move comes in response to the hospital’s request for additional resources, Hutchinson said.

The National Guard personnel will help offload COVID-19 case management from nurses, according to Stephanie Williams with the Arkansas Department of Health.

“One of the consistent problems has been adequate nursing staff in our hospital facilities,” said Williams. “My understanding is these case managers will be doing things that you don’t necessarily have to have a nurse to do. Normally, a nurse might do them, but by having these additional staff, it frees up a nurse to do things only a nurse can do.”

