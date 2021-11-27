Native American History Month celebrates Native culture, diversity

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — November is Native American History Month, also called American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month.

It’s a time that celebrates the history, diverse cultures and the important contributions of this country’s first peoples.

The director at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville, Charlotte Yale, explained why the month and the museum are so important from a cultural perspective.

“We tell the story of the first people in a 14,000 year history from all the Americas,” Yale said. “It’s important that we bring indigenous cultural leaders here that are making history today.”

November 28 is Museum Gift Shop Sunday.

Yale hopes people come out and take advantage of the rich culture at the museum and support Native American Heritage Month.