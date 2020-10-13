Natural State Tree Climbing Championship to be held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The third annual Natural State Tree Climbing Championship will be held at Walker Park in Fayetteville in November, organizers announced in a release on Tuesday.

On November 7-8, forty professional arborists will compete for the master’s challenge trophy, presented by the Arkansas Urban Forestry Council (AUFC).

The two-day trail of competitions includes throwline, open ascent, work climb, aerial rescue and master’s challenge.

Preliminary and final competitions will take place at Walker Park, starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Finalists will compete in the master’s challenge starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8.

“Arkansas Urban Forestry Council is proud to be able to bring this competition back for a third year and we hope to inspire our youth to want to explore a future career in this industry,” said David Raines, competition coordinator.

The event was held in Bentonville during its first year, 2018, while last year’s competition took place in Little Rock.

Winners were Jimmy King of Arkansas and Bryan Brock from Wichita, KS.

While the 2020 Natural State Tree Climbing Championship is open to the public, organizers encourage spectators to view the competition online via AUFC’s Facebook Live stream.