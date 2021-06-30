Naturals’ Nick Pratto, Bobby Witt Jr. named to MLB All-Star Futures Game roster

PEORIA, ARIZONA – MARCH 09: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals swings at a pitch during an at bat against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning of the MLB spring training baseball game at Peoria Sports Complex on March 09, 2021 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Northwest Arkansas Naturals have been named to Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star Futures Game roster, the team announced in a release on Wednesday.

Kansas City Royals prospects Nick Pratto, 22, and Bobby Witt Jr., 21, have been named to the American League roster for the exhibition game, which will be played on Sunday, July 11 at Coors Field as part of All-Star Sunday.

Pratto was a first-round pick, 14th overall, by the Royals in the 2017 draft out of Huntington Beach (Calif.) High School. The first baseman is tied for the Double-A Central lead with 13 home runs and leads the league in walks (32), extra-base hits (25), and OPS (1.011).

Witt Jr. was drafted 2nd overall by the Royals in the 2019 draft out of Colleyville Heritage High School (Texas). The shortstop has hit 12 home runs at the top of the Naturals lineup, fifth among Double-A Central players. He ranks second in total bases (102) and RBI (35), third in extra-base hits (22), and is fourth in runs scored (31).

Major League Baseball, in conjunction with MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and the 30 Major League Clubs, selected the 25 players on each team.

The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. CST on July 11. It will be televised on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.com.