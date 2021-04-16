Naturals single-game tickets on sale now; promotional schedule released

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Single-game tickets are now on sale for Springdale’s Minor League Baseball team.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, announced on Friday that fans can now purchase tickets for any game during the upcoming season, simultaneous with the release of its 2021 Promotional Schedule.

Ticket Prices

Single game ticket prices (excluding special events) for the upcoming season are as follows:

Home Plate Super Premium Ticket – $13.75 ($14.75 on day of game)

Dugout Super Premium Ticket – $12.75 ($13.75 on day of game)

Dugout Premium Ticket – $10.75 ($11.75 on day of game)

1B/3B Reserved Ticket – $8.75 ($9.75 on day of game)

Werther’s Original Grass Berm/General Admission – $7.75 ($8.75 on day of game)

Children ages 12 and under and adults over 65 years old, as well as active and retired military, will receive $1 off single-game ticket purchases.

Attendance Policies & Safety Measures

All attendees ages two or older at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times inside the stadium, other than when actively eating or drinking in their seat. The team says the move is in accordance with MLB’s Fan Attendance Policies for 2021.

Seating capacity will also be limited to start the season but the team will “continue to monitor guidance issued by MLB.”

A player safety buffer zone, mandated by MLB, will be maintained and enforced around the dugouts, on-field bullpens, and the field of play to keep the required distance between fans and players. Physical distancing will also be required and enforced at ingress, egress and while fans are in line for concessions and merchandise.

A clear bag policy will also “continue to be enforced at all entry gates.”

Hand sanitizer will be “widely available” throughout Arvest Ballpark and all areas of the facility that fans can access will be “cleaned and disinfected at regular intervals using processes and products approved by the CDC and EPA for use against COVID-19.”

Promotions

The promotional schedule includes five exclusive bobbleheads – a Growlin’ Chickens Bat Breakin’ Bobblehead (May 28th and July 17th); a Salvador Perez Bobblehead (June 25th); a Whit Merrifield Bobblehead (May 29th & August 28th); and a Sinker ’The Elf’ Bobblehead (July 30th and September 3rd) while Marvel Super Hero Night is on Friday, August 27th and features a Captain America Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

The following wearables will also be given away throughout the season: Naturals Cap Giveaway (May 15th and July 31st); Naturals Dri-Fit T-shirt Giveaway (June 26th and September 4th); and a Los Naturales Replica Jersey Giveaway (June 5th and August 14th).

The Naturals will host seven (7) Fireworks nights and they are on: Friday, May 14th; Sunday, May 30th; Friday, June 4th; Friday, July 16th; Friday, August 13th; Sunday, September 5th; and Friday, September 17th.

New in 2021 is the team’s Bullpen Party, which will take place prior to home games on Friday and Saturday nights, where fans will receive 50 percent off alcoholic beverages in ‘The Bullpen,’ along with $1.50 BBQ sliders.

More information:

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Arvest Ballpark box office, over the phone by calling 877-444-2637, or online at nwanaturals.com.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will open the season on Tuesday, May 11 against the Tulsa Drillers at 7:05 p.m.

For the full schedule of games and promotions, click here.