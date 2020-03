FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A power outage is affecting approximately 1500 SWEPCO customers, mostly in southeast Fayetteville, on Tuesday.

The company’s outage map reports customer outages along the western border of Arkansas and into Louisana.

POWER OUTAGE: The southeast part of Fayetteville is currently experiencing a power outage impacting approximately 1,500 people. SWEPCO estimates their restoration time around 1:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/GU5cJRohwM — FayettevilleARpolice (@FYVpolice) March 24, 2020

The reason for the outage is not clear at this time. SWEPCO estimates power will be restored by around 1:30 p.m.