FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There is now a program available through the Fayetteville Public Library that allows members to access the library before and after the library is closed.

The program is called FPL Plus. Those who are enrolled in the program have access to the library from 6 a.m. through 10 p.m.

Members of the program also have access to personal laptops, Wi-Fi services, copy and printing services, as well as access to the library’s mountain street lobby with seating. There are numerous ways in which the library is constantly trying to reach more people in the community by making use of its hundreds of resources.

To apply for the program, you must be 18 years of age and in good standing with the library.

Emmy Mitchell, a graduate student at the University of Arkansas, believes this newly developed program, and the hours that it offers, will be beneficial for her and other students.

“The FPL Plus program is very beneficial for a college student because with our class schedule and our work schedule, it’s hard to find time to find time to come to the library to study and do homework, so the extended hours are very helpful for us,” said Mitchell.

It is the goal of the program to increase community access to library resources, according to officials from the FPL.