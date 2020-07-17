New Fayetteville Public Schools guidelines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fayetteville Public Schools recently announced its COVID-19 policies for the new school year.

Superintendent, Dr. John L Colbert says all students and staff members will be required to wear masks.

The district is also taking extra precautions to ensure the school buses will be safe.

“The kids will have to wear the mask and we’re gonna have little sanitation station that the kids they can use it to come and clean their hands when they come on and as they get off,” Dr. Colbert said.

Dr. Colbert says the district is planning to provide masks in the future, but for now students must provide their own.

As for lunchtime, creating extra space in the cafeterias is taking some creativity. Classes will also go to lunch in shifts.

“We may have Mrs. Jones class eat on Monday and then Mrs. Sue’s class will be eating in the classroom on Monday then switch and Mrs. Sue’s class comes to the cafeteria and Mrs. Jones goes to the classroom,” Dr. Colbert said.

Visitors like parents and grandparents will no longer be allowed to come during lunchtime.

