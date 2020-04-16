New live traffic cameras now available on IDriveArkansas showing NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Transportation added new IDriveArkanas cameras showing Northwest Arkansas to the agency’s traveler information site IDriveArkansas.com that enables end-users to view live traffic cameras throughout the state, according to Department officials.

The new Traffic Camera feature on IDrive Arkansas includes approximately 36 cameras owned and operated by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

In all, there are more than 100 cameras currently available and that number is expected to grow.

The new Traffic Camera feature is found by selecting the Traffic section of IDrive Arkansas, which is represented by an icon with an image of a traffic light on it.

Once selected, the Traffic Camera feature is loaded as a layer on the map-based site enabling end-users to select a camera based on its location on the map.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has published Terms of Use that govern use of and interaction with the new feature. The Terms of Use document also outlines the level of service end-users can expect when using the new Traffic Camera feature. An amendment to the IDrive Arkansas Acceptable Use policy has been made to include the new terms and can be found by clicking the link titled “Acceptable Use” located on the footer of the site. A direct link to the new Terms of Use is also included on the interface for every individual traffic camera.