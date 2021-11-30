New medical facility coming to Pinnacle Hills in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pinnacle Hills area in Rogers continues to grow as it was announced a new medical office will be built on S. Champion Drive.

According to a press release, the facility is being developed by Cushman & Wakefield, Sage Partners for Advanced Orthopedic Specialists, and the Northwest Arkansas Center for Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Center.

“Due to its immediate access from I-49 and easy to describe landmarks for giving directions, the new medical office building is conveniently located and easy for patients to find,” the release said.

The first floor will house a surgery center while the second floor will be shared by AOS and NWACPS. The third floor will have medical offices available for lease.

“This is a vibrant area that is growing quickly with a lot of new construction over the last three years, including office buildings, apartments, and mixed-use developments in the last 12 months alone,” said Tom Allen, President, Principal, of Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners, who has been heavily involved in the development of the area. “What sets this building apart is that it is the only new construction solely dedicated to medical use.

The building itself will take up 45,692 square feet and take approximately 12 months to complete, Tuesday’s release said.