New mural underway in Downtown Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Work is underway on a new mural in Bentonville.

Detroit-based artist Ouizi began work on a mural at the corner of Main and 2nd Streets in Downtown Bentonville on Monday, according to a release from OZ Art NWA, which partnered with Justkids to bring the project to Northwest Arkansas.

“I am delighted and humbled to return to Bentonville to paint a new mural in the town square,” said Ouizi. “When I was last here painting inside Crystal Bridges, it was Summer, so I look forward to seeing the city in the Spring!”

Louise Jones (née Chen), aka Ouizi, is best known for her large-scale floral mural installations, which can be seen in museums and public parks throughout the United States. According to OZ Art NWA, the murals often depict site-specific plants and animals, and the techniques are uniquely informed by her education in drawing and printmaking.

It’s unclear what the finished project will look like in Downtown Bentonville, but, according Tuesday’s press release, work on the mural is expected to take two weeks to complete.