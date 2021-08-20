New pavilion open at former Arvest bank drive-thru in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank has opened the “Arvest Pavilion” in Prairie Grove at the former bank drive-thru.

The park-type space at 150 E. Buchanan replaces the former Arvest drive-thru, which is across the street from Mock Park and Magnolia Coffee House. Arvest will continue to maintain an onsite ATM.

“This project has been on our radar since we opened our new branch on Heritage Parkway and we are so pleased that it is complete,” said Donny Story, president for Arvest in the Fayetteville region. “Our goal all along was to create a park-like space to add value to downtown Prairie Grove, while maintaining the ATM as a service to customers in the area.

“We couldn’t be more excited to make this announcement and believe this will be a wonderful and unique space for the community to enjoy. It’s also a reflection of our commitment to making Prairie Grove a better place to live, work and play.”

Courtesy: Arvest Bank

The space features a brick paver area with benches bordered by a large boulder retaining wall and surrounded by a landscape bed filled with limelight hydrangeas. The entrance and three new parking spaces are accessible from Buchanan Street on the south side.

Additional landscaping, including three large dogwood trees, groundcover roses and an assortment of perennials were added along the existing fence, monument sign and ATM. There are four covered picnic tables. A large “Welcome to Historic Downtown Prairie Grove” sign has been placed along the front of the drive-thru canopy.