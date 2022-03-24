ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers announced it will be installing a new roundabout at the intersection of Walsh Lane and Champions Drive.

According to a city Facebook post, the intersection will be closed for five months while the installation takes place. The roundabout is part of the Hutton Multifamily Development and is being completed as part of the project.

Aside from providing entrance into the new development, the city says the roundabout will improve the intersection and traffic flow in uptown Rogers.

Below is a concept art and courtesy of the City of Rogers Facebook Page.





Work on the project is set to begin March 28.