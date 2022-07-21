FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Drivers traveling along Interstate 49 will notice a new addition at Exit 65 in Fayetteville today.

On July 21, ARDOT workers installed new signs noting that the exit is on “Stephen Carr Memorial Blvd,” in honor of a section of road that was renamed as a tribute to fallen Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr. The Fayetteville City Council unanimously voted to rename the street in question in December 2021.

That decision came on the two-year anniversary of Carr’s death on Tuesday, December 7. Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard was formerly a portion of Porter Road between Deane Street and Mount Comfort Street.

The new Fayetteville Police Headquarters is being built on that road. Carr was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car outside the police department in 2019.

Exit 65 in Fayetteville was previously known as the Porter Road exit.