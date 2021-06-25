New solar park powering Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new solar park now powers multiple cities in Washington County.

Set near Lincoln, the park will provide energy to the cities of Lincoln, Elkins, Springdale as well as Ozarks Go.

“For Ozarks the battery storage solution allows us to take advantage of that and lower our wholesale costs and ultimately in turn create a cost savings for our entire membership,” says Derrick Redfern, Vice President of Member Relations for the Ozarks Electric Company.

“It’s going to be good for the city. It’s going to be good for our residents,” said Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse. “We’re going to see a reduction in our annual energy bills and it’s a great way to participate. We’re thankful for the program that made it possible.”

“Anyway that we can save costs on utilities that just frees up more money for other projects, teacher salaries, student curriculum, anything like that,” said Superintendent of Lincoln Schools Mary Ann Spears.

The solar park is expected to save more than $3 million over the next 20 years.