New traffic light at NW 3rd and North Walton in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new traffic light has been installed at the intersection of NW 3rd and North Walton Blvd in Bentonville.

According to the Bentonville city news release the signal is currently in the required 5-day flashing period.

The major street (N. Walton) will flash yellow and traffic should continue thru movements with caution.  The minor street (NW 3rd Street) will flash red, meaning that motorists should treat this as a stop sign during the 5-day flashing period.  

At the end of the 5-day flashing mode on April 20th, the signal will be fully activated and all cycles of the traffic signal will begin.  

The city asks drivers please use caution during this time.

Current schedule to activate the new signal:
April 13th – Start Signal Flashing Period
April 20th – Fully Activate the New Signal

