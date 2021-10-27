New Urgent Care center opens in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy-GoHealth has opened a new location in Bella Vista, increasing the total number of healthcare provider’s centers serving the state to four, adding to its existing Bentonville, Fayetteville and Springdale locations.

“On-demand access to high-quality care is one of the most important ways in which we can support and develop healthier communities,” said Todd Latz, chief executive officer of GoHealth. “We are excited about the continued expansion of our Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care platform and look forward to caring for the Bella Vista community to continue improving the health of the region.”

All Mercy-GoHealth centers provide care for non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries, on-site X-ray services and COVID-19 evaluation and testing, according to a Mercy press release. Patients have access to care with the ability to walk in at any center, check wait times or save a spot online and pre-register.

Patients may also connect with a local urgent care provider remotely in a virtual visit, which can be done via a mobile device, computer or tablet.

The new center is located at 3493 Bella Vista Way, Suite 103 in Bella Vista. For a full list of Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care locations, visit www.gohealthuc.com/mercy.