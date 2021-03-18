New workforce housing center launches in Northwest Arkansas

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, a real estate sign is shown at a home for sale. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Family Foundation launched new center focused on addressing the emerging issue of housing affordability in Northwest Arkansas Thursday.

The workforce housing center will be operated by the Northwest Arkansas Council with financial support from the Walton Family Foundation.

“Teachers, firefighters, health care workers and other residents face increasing obstacles in finding housing at affordable rates relative to their incomes,” said Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council. “These barriers often prevent people from living in and contributing to the richness of the communities where they work. Ensuring our residents have quality, attainable homes must be a priority.”

Officials say the center will collaborate with community partners to strategically address housing needs and priorities in the region.

“The economic and cultural vibrancy in Northwest Arkansas will continue to drive growth, and a diversity of housing options connected to opportunities and experiences will ensure that growth is inclusive,” said Karen Minkel, Walton Family Foundation Home Region Program director. “The center will champion community-driven solutions that lead to dynamic neighborhoods and serve as a resource that helps the public and private sectors develop workforce housing options.”

According to the 2019 Our Housing Future study funded by the Walton Family Foundation, Housing affordability is a rising concern as it is increasingly inaccessible for workers, families and seniors in Northwest Arkansas.

The Council will seek assistance from partners to addressing housing issues across the region.

Partnering agencies include Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, Community Development Corporation of Bentonville/Bella Vista, Excellerate Foundation and Partners for Better Housing.

Those interested in more information and housing resources can visit the Northwest Arkansas Council’s website.