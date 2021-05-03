Newest addition to Monument Trails system to be dedicated at Devil’s Den

Northwest Arkansas News

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Parks will dedicate the latest expansion of the Monument Trails system with 12 miles of new trails at Devil’s Den State Park, according to an announcement made by Arkansas State Parks.

The newest addition will bring the Monument Trails up to 18 miles total.

A ribbon cutting will be held at 1 p.m. on May 6 at the Fossil Flats Trailhead in Camping Area A of the park.

Speakers will include Arkansas State Parks Division Director Grady Spann, Devil’s Den Superintendent Monte Fuller, Arkansas Parks, and Recreation Foundation Executive Director Suzanne Grobmyer, and Walton Family Foundation Senior Program Manager Gary Vernon.

The trails will be open for all hikers, mountain bikers, and trail runners to enjoy following the ceremony.

“The expansion of this historic trail system is testament to the park system’s long-term commitment to outdoor recreation and the mountain biking community,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.

The Devil’s Racetrack will connect the campgrounds in the south part of the park with the mountain bike trails in the northern part of the park. At almost 4 miles, it is the longest of the new trails.

The other new trails are We Can Take It, Dollar-A-Day, Goldbrick, and All You Can Eat.

Devil’s Den joins other Monument Trail sites at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, Mount Nebo State Park, and Pinnacle Mountain State Park. Bike/hike-in campsites and a bridge on Devil’s Racetrack over the Yellow Rock trail are being planned.

Information on all the Monument Trails can be found at MonumentTrails.com.

