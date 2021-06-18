Next steps for University of Arkansas after Chancellor Steinmetz resigns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas System President Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt has formally accepted the resignation of Dr. Joseph E. Steinmetz as chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Steinmetz resigned abruptly this week, giving a one-day notice. He did not cite a reason.

In a statement, Bobbitt said he will identify someone to serve as acting chancellor early next week. He will take additional time to visit with internal and external constituencies of the campus to plan for a transition to a longer-term leader.

Read Dr. Steinmetz’ resignation letter below: