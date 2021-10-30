NFL Alumni Performance Lab in Bentonville holds youth football camp

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of kids from across Northwest Arkansas became the first to train like the pros in Bentonville Saturday.

The NFL Alumni Performance Lab held a youth football camp for kids in 5th through 12th grades.

The event provided everything from body analysis to demonstrations of a new form of non-tackle football.

Organizers say it’s exciting to inspire the future athletes of the world.

“This is all we do, and we’re excited about doing it,” said Chuck Morris, CEO of the lab. “We know we’re going to leave an impact, but they’re going to make an impact on us as well.”

Each kid at the event took an assessment and body analysis to predict the type of injury they are most likely prone to

