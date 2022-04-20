WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County prosecutor will not file charges against Huntsville Schools officials for failing to report abuse to the child abuse hotline after allegations of student hazing occurred on a Huntsville Junior High basketball team.

Prosecutor Matt Durrett, who also covers Madison County, says charges were not filed because what was reported did not fit the legal definition of maltreatment.

“There’s a definition of maltreatment, and the two that we looked at were abuse or sexual abuse. And those themselves are defined as well and the allegations in this particular case, what was reported to school officials did not fall into one of those definitions,” Durrett said.

The accusation was made that some basketball players were “baptizing” other players in the locker room. Baptizing, according to statements, is “players would hold down a player while another player attempted to put his [genitals] in the player’s face who was being held down.”

An incident report written by Captain Russell Alberts with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident was brought to the attention of Roxanne Enix on February 9, 2021, who would have been the first mandated reporter to have knowledge of the incident.

The incident report by Alberts also states sexual abuse, neglect, sexual exploitation and abandonment don’t apply in this case, even though there may have been an indecent exposure there was no sexual gratification involved.

This leaves only abuse, which by definition refers to acts carried out by a parent, guardian or others, not the victim’s peers, according to the incident report.

The complaint was dated October 22, 2021, for the timeframe of late October 2020 through February 2021.

Mandated reporters are required to report incidents involving suspected or actual child maltreatment. The Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received six calls about the case on March 2, 2021.

You can call the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-482-5964 and find more information here.