No new jurors as of noon recess for the Mauricio Torres capital murder retrial

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — As of now, four people have been chosen to serve on the jury — three women, one man. In all, 17 people have answered “value questions” by both the prosecution and defense attorneys, one potential jury was a “no show” in court.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren is presiding over this case. Potential witnesses, more than 100, were on hand Tuesday, February 18, and were given instructions by Judge Karren about the next step in the jury selection process.

A minimum of 12 jurors is expected to be picked, in addition to three alternates, according to an attorney for the defense.

They were assigned to groups of three and given a date to return to the Benton County Court Annex. The judge said the case may begin by Friday, February 28, or possibly a day or two sooner.

Court resumes at 1:30 and it’s expected fo another six potential jurors to be questioned.