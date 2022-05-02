BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Artist 360 is seeking nominations for its Creative Impact Award which, in partnership with Mid-America Art Alliance, recognizes an exceptional artist who has contributed to and nurtured the region’s cultural ecosystem with $25,000.

From May 1 to June 30, anyone living or working in Northwest Arkansas may nominate an individual artist from Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Sebastian, and Washington counties. Artists may work in any creative discipline, including performing arts, folk and traditional arts, literary arts, visual arts, and multidisciplinary arts. Self-nominations are also accepted for this award.

The press release notes this nomination period coincides with the open applications for the fifth cohort for the Artists 360 program in Northwest Arkansas. Artists 360 combines $214,000 in grantmaking and professional development to strengthen the careers of individual artists of all disciplines in NWA. Offering six $1,500 student grants, 14 $7,500 project grants, five $15,000 Community Activator grants, and one $25,000 Creative Impact Award to artists in 2022.

Artists 360 includes learning opportunities to develop entrepreneurial skills, build sustainable careers and create a network of leading regional artists in Northwest Arkansas, the release says.

Applications for the Artists 360 program, including nominations for the Creative Impact Award, are open May 1 to June 30. For more information about the program, grant categories, and application criteria, visit www.artists360.art.