Nonprofit donates 700 pairs of shoes to Springdale students

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A non-profit is gifting children in Northwest Arkansas with a new pair of shoes.

Samaritan’s Feet gave away more than 700 pairs of shoes to students From 18 elementary schools across Springdale.

Families say they were happy to receive the donation.

“It helps people out a lot. They’re worried how they’re going to buy their next pair of shoes, and with the donating you really don’t have to worry about it. There’s people out there willing to help,” said parent Jeraldine Williams.

Families also left with a “hope tote” which included a toiletry items as well as facemasks.