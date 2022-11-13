BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas nonprofit INTERFORM presented a one-day event with panels and a runway show promoting the importance of democratic engagement.

The Model Citizen campaign for Fall 2022 educated attendees about gender roles, fashion’s role in society, religion inspiring fashion, cultural influence in fashion, beauty standards, and sustainability, according to a press release.

“Fashion is such a complicated and multilayered topic, it’s so much more than just whatever you decide to wear in a given day,” said Robin Atkinson, CEO of INTERFORM. “For us at INTERFORM, we really like to think about fashion through an equity lens, through a diversity lens, through a sustainability lens.”

An exclusive runway showcased work from fashion designers in the EMERGE Designer in Residence program. The designer program is Arkansas’ first.

The fashion day highlighted information and opportunities around voter registration and education in partnership with Crystal Bridges exhibits, Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour and We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy.