Nonprofits applying for Benton County American Rescue Plan Funds

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some local nonprofits are given a chance to apply for American Rescue Plan funds in Benton County, which is receiving $54 million to address the economic fallout and safety issues from the pandemic.

The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County is asking for $445,000, according to a proposal, which will help the facility upgrade its indoor air filtration systems and add some shade and rubber flooring to its playgrounds.

“These are the two biggest things we thought we could improve for the safety of our kids,” said CEO Matt Taliaferro. Especially given with what’s going on with COVID, these were two things that without the county’s help we wouldn’t be able to do these things by ourselves.”

Nonprofits can present their requests for funding to the Benton County Quorum Court over the next couple of weeks.

It will then make a decision once everyone has had a chance to present.