NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Noodles & Company announced on Tuesday that they plan to open four restaurants in Northwest Arkansas, according to a press release.

The Colorado-based noodle chain plans to open restaurants in Rogers, Fayetteville, and Bentonville. Those markets will house the first Noodles & Company restaurants in the state.

Business owners Pavan and Navi Sandhu signed an agreement to open the restaurants in the Northwest Arkansas area, according to the release.

The Sandhu’s opened Arkansas’ first Culver’s location in Bentonville in 2022 and have been longtime Rogers residents.

20 restaurants are expected to open in Texas, all around the Dallas metropolitan area, according to the release.

“Noodles & Company has a strong presence in 30 states from coast to coast, but for some time we have targeted new unit development in the thriving Dallas market as well as rapidly growing Northwest Arkansas. We look forward to Noodles & Company entering these markets,” said Noodles & Company Chief Executive Officer Dave Boennighausen.

The company is also looking to continue its expansion in the South and Southeast by considering expansion into Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Oklahoma, according to the release.