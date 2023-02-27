TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual Green Country Jazz Festival is returning to Northeastern State University for the 56th time.

The festival is set to begin on March 5 at 8 p.m. in downtown Tahlequah and will run through March 6.

According to a release, Grammy-nominated musician Miguel Zenon will perform alongside Mike Cameron, a visiting professor of jazz studies at NSU, and three judges from Oklahoma City — guitarist Mitch Bell, bassist Rei Bowen, and drummer Dave Bowen.

The festival continues all day on March 6 in the Center for the Performing Arts with high school performances beginning at 9 a.m. Organizers say they expect 15 area high school bands to participate for different awards including “Best Ensemble” and “Outstanding Soloist.”

The festival will conclude with a final concert featuring Zenon and the NSU Jazz Ensemble will take place at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the 56th Annual Green Country Jazz Festival are $5 for groups of 12 or more, $5 for students and seniors, and $10 for general admission.

For more information, call 918-456-4602 or visit nsumusic.com.