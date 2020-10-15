Northside Elementary to close on Friday after staff member tests positive

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northside Elementary will close for cleaning on Friday, October 16 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Siloam Springs School District on Thursday.

According to the district, anyone who was a probable close contact with the infected person has been notified.

“A number of staff members have been identified as Probable Close Contacts and will need to quarantine for 14 days from the last known contact with the individual. Probable Close Contacts are quarantined out of an abundance of caution, not because they are thought to be infected,” the Siloam Springs School District said in a letter addressed to parents, guardians, and community members.

The school is set to reopen on Monday, October 19.

