Northwest Arkansans play tennis to support women’s shelter

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansans played some tennis to support women in the community this weekend.

The 30th annual Challenge for Hope’ supports the NWA Women’s Shelter.

Multiple tennis pros including Luke Jensen and Ann Grossman attended the event.

Organizers of the event say its a great way to help women in the area during the ongoing pandemic.

“We love that we support the women’s shelter, because especially right now domestic violence is really on the rise with our crazy times and COVID, so we’ve got a lot of great live auction items, a lot of silent auction items,” said Executive Director Jennifer Apolskis. “We’ve had a lot of sponsors that are helping out to support it.”

The tennis wrapped up Saturday afternoon however the “Party at the Tents” continues until 11:00 p.m.

KNWA/Fox 24’s own Dan Skoff is emcee for the event.