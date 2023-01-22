SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A couple’s wedding day is supposed to be the most exciting time of the year, but inflation could be stealing some of that excitement.

Many have struggled with planning a wedding at a time when the cost of living, food, gas, materials, and venues have all skyrocketed in the last several months.

For brides like Kasey Coonrod, inflation has been the deciding factor in some of what she will and won’t buy or have at her wedding.

“There’s been a couple of things where we’ve had to pivot because we looked into it initially and it wasn’t what we thought,” Coonrod said.

Coonrod says she is not new to the wedding industry as she has helped many friends plan their weddings, so she has gotten creative over time.

“Look around and see something an empty space or whatever and just get creative with it, and there’s a lot of ways that you can end up saving money in the long run if you’ll just think outside the box,” Coonrod said.

For wedding venues like Sandy Lee’s Enchanted Valley Farm in Siloam Springs, her goal is to work with the bride as much as possible.

“We cater to each bride individually and their needs and we adjust everything towards that,” Lee said.

Lee says starting a new business during covid and inflation was hard to do.

“We’ve been in business for two years now, it’s a family built from the ground up lots of blood, sweat, and tears went into this one,” – Lee said.

Lee says it’s her dedication and love for her family that led her to the point of helping others.

“When my own daughter got married before we ever built this venue was the inspiration of why we built the venue we want to make it easy on people,” Lee said.

Coonrod says when it comes to planning a wedding don’t forget through the stress, the laughter, the funny dances, and the messy cake-eating contest to remember the reason you’re doing this.

“It’s just for me, having that wedding is about getting to see everybody I care about and celebrate this time with them and so it just makes me really excited and sentimental,” Coonrod said.

Coonrod says behind every bride is a robust support system and she wouldn’t have made it through this process without her friends and family.