ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Along with enjoying the LPGA Tour at the NWA Championship, attendees can try food from many local businesses around the area with the Bite Experience.

Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25, there will be around 30 restaurants bringing in food and drinks to the tournament.

Check out how to join in on the fun by visiting the NWA Championship’s website here.