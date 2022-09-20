ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship will feature more than just women’s golf.

The LPGA Tour is at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NWA Championship event and on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. attendees can join in on some Flow Yoga for “Yoga on the Green.”

After the class, participants can enjoy a healthy snack from Birds Eye and experience the fun atmosphere of the NWA Championship. All skill levels are invited to participate for the 45-minute yoga session.

Registration information can be found here.