NorthWest Arkansas Community College announces back-to-school plans

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – NorthWest Arkansas Community College released its first back-to-school guidelines on Thursday, which include mandatory face coverings when inside college buildings.

The school says it plans to welcome students back with three principles in mind – “feel safe on campus, safe in the classroom and safe from discrimination.”

You can read more about the college’s plans below:

Safe Campus –

Facilities and Operations: Physical modifications are being made to the college’s buildings, including clear barriers, increased custodial cleaning, hand sanitizing stations, social distancing reminders and helpful COVID-19 related signage.

Face Coverings & Social Distancing: Employees, students and visitors are required to wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth while in buildings owned and/or operated by the college. Face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing, but to be used in addition to keeping space between others.

Daily Health Screening/COVID-19 Checklist: Employees, students and visitors are asked to help protect others by completing their own daily health assessment before coming to NWACC. If one is feeling ill or running a fever, they are not to come to NWACC, rather, they are to contact their medical provider.

Safe Classes –

Whether a student is anxious about returning to campus or eager to get back into the classroom, NWACC is ready to support students with a variety of class options. The college’s goal is to keep students safe and healthy without compromising their academic experience. Instruction will be offered in various modes: on campus, online at a scheduled time and online anytime.

On-Campus & Online Scheduled Time: Labs and technical courses will offer social distancing face-to-face instruction at a set time and on campus. Other courses may be offered through a hybrid approach which includes social distancing face-to-face instruction and online instruction via live streaming.



Labs and technical courses will offer social distancing face-to-face instruction at a set time and on campus. Other courses may be offered through a hybrid approach which includes social distancing face-to-face instruction and online instruction via live streaming. Online Scheduled Time: Some courses will be offered to students remotely through a video conferencing tool at a scheduled time. The class will be streamed live and students will be able to ask questions and participate in discussions.



Some courses will be offered to students remotely through a video conferencing tool at a scheduled time. The class will be streamed live and students will be able to ask questions and participate in discussions. Online Anytime: Many courses will be offered to students by online technology and not at a scheduled time. Instructors will be available to answer questions by email or other conferencing technology.

Safe from Discrimination –

NWACC President Dr. Jorgenson leads the college in its commitment to not only provide community members equal access to a quality, safe education through modest tuition costs and financial aid, but provide an inclusive campus environment that embraces diversity, encourages participation, and rejects discrimination. Now more than ever, the college stands behind its commonly-used slogan, “There’s a place for you here.”