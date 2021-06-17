Northwest Arkansas Council holds its first School Health Summit

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council hosted its inaugural School Health Summit in Fayetteville today.

The summit included keynote speeches from doctors and chefs with the goal of making school health and nutrition a priority in the region.

“Students eat about half of their meals in the school system and they spend hours a day each day there,” says Dr. Pearl McElfish, Vice Chancellor of University of Arkansas Medical Sciences. “And so if we can help make schools a healthy place for mental health, for nutrition, for physical activity, we can really change the trajectory of child health.”

In addition to talking about nutrition-based health at the summit, the importance of vaccines was also a topic of discussion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers