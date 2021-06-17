Northwest Arkansas Council holds its first School Health Summit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council hosted its inaugural School Health Summit in Fayetteville today.

The summit included keynote speeches from doctors and chefs with the goal of making school health and nutrition a priority in the region.

“Students eat about half of their meals in the school system and they spend hours a day each day there,” says Dr. Pearl McElfish, Vice Chancellor of University of Arkansas Medical Sciences. “And so if we can help make schools a healthy place for mental health, for nutrition, for physical activity, we can really change the trajectory of child health.”

In addition to talking about nutrition-based health at the summit, the importance of vaccines was also a topic of discussion.