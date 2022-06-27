NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A new Northwest Arkansas environmental services startup will be using self-contained, robot-like trucks to sanitize dumpsters for businesses and municipalities, a press release announced.

With temperatures reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit, “Dumpster Detail” is providing businesses, and the NWA community with services that utilize a large, self-contained robot-like truck to sanitize the interior and exterior of the dirtiest dumpsters leaving the container and surrounding areas clean.

Founded by local couple Jordan and Kolby Lanning, the dumpsters are disinfected in 60 seconds with only high-pressure, high-temperature water from the truck’s clean water tank, the release says.

All dirty water is captured in the truck’s onboard reclamation system leaving no run-off or debris behind. After the cleaning is completed, all water is disposed of at an approved disposal facility.

Clients so far have reportedly included restaurants, RV parks, mixed-use real estate developments, wedding venues, and more.

For more information, visit dumpsterdetail.com or contact Jordan Lanning at (918) 760-5382 or jordan@dumpsterdetail.com.