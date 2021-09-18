Northwest Arkansas fair highlights emergency preparedness

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 16th annual Northwest Arkansas emergency preparedness fair took place Saturday in Bentonville!

The event helps people learn about preparing for disasters before they arrive.

Attendees had the option to learn about preparing for disasters such as fire, floods and tornadoes.

Event organizers said its important for people to know how to prepare for any disasters that may come.

“It’s a great opportunity to come out here and just make sure that we’re nice and prepared for anything that might come at us, because we don’t know now what might be coming at us,” said Director Erica Kirby.

The NWA Weather Authority team had a booth at the event to help teach those who visited how to be weather ready.