NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Graduation ceremonies are set to commence this weekend throughout Northwest Arkansas.
Below is a compiled list of high school ceremonies in the area along with their location and dates.
Thaden High School
Date: Friday, May 13
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
Location: Thaden School Performing Arts Center
Fayetteville Public Schools
Date: May 19
Time: 7-8:30 p.m.
Location: Bud Walton Arena
Bentonville-West High School
Date: Friday, May 20
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Wolverine Stadium
Bentonville High School
Date: Saturday, May 21
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Tiger Stadium
Springdale High School
Date: Saturday, May 21
Time: 8-11 a.m.
Location: Bud Walton Arena
Har-Ber High School
Date: Saturday, May 21
Time: 12-3 p.m.
Location: Bud Walton Arena
Don Tyson School of Innovation
Date: Saturday, May 21
Time: 3-6 p.m.
Location: Barnhill Arena