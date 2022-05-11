NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Graduation ceremonies are set to commence this weekend throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Below is a compiled list of high school ceremonies in the area along with their location and dates.

Thaden High School

Date: Friday, May 13

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Location: Thaden School Performing Arts Center

Fayetteville Public Schools

Date: May 19

Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Location: Bud Walton Arena

Bentonville-West High School

Date: Friday, May 20

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Wolverine Stadium

Bentonville High School

Date: Saturday, May 21

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Tiger Stadium

Springdale High School

Date: Saturday, May 21

Time: 8-11 a.m.

Location: Bud Walton Arena

Har-Ber High School

Date: Saturday, May 21

Time: 12-3 p.m.

Location: Bud Walton Arena

Don Tyson School of Innovation

Date: Saturday, May 21

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Location: Barnhill Arena