Northwest Arkansas hospitals reach all-time high in ICU bed usage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Regional Hospitals announced Thursday that they are at an all-time high in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed usage.

There are 137 patients in area ICU beds, fourteen more than Wednesday and surpassing the previous all-time high of 128 set just a few days ago, according to a release from Mercy on behalf of NWA Regional Hospitals.

That number includes both COVID-19 beds and beds used for other medical needs.

“Our teams continue to meet the challenges of increased volumes with quality, safety, and service for all who come through our doors. But we continue to be concerned for our people who are caring for record volumes of critical care patients, including those hospitalized with COVID-19, most of which are not vaccinated,” the NWA Regional Hospitals said in Friday’s release. “It is a concern that is very real and continues to place an extreme burden on our region’s health care providers who we rely on to treat non-COVID-19-related illnesses and conditions, along with COVID-19.”

Benton and Washington Counties have 161 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, two more than the day prior.

The youngest hospitalized COVID-19 patient in NWA is under 12 years old, and the average age of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is 41 years old.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients eligible for the vaccine, approximately 90 percent are not vaccinated.

There are currently 73 ventilators in use in the region, five less than Wednesday.

Health experts and hospital leaders continue to stress that vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19 and suffering its worst effects.

Participating Northwest Arkansas Health Care Providers include Arkansas Children’s Northwest, Community Clinic, Mercy Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Health, UAMS Northwest, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and Washington Regional Medical Center.