Northwest Arkansas hospitals modify visitor restrictions

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas hospitals and clinics including Mercy, Northwest Health, and Washington Regional Medical Center are modifying their guidelines to allow additional visitors into their facilities, according to a release issued by the three hospitals on Monday.

The new guidelines go into effect on Monday, October 12.

“Clinically we know when patients are with their loved ones, it can be critical to their healing and recovery,” said Charlotte Rankin, Mercy Northwest Arkansas’ chief administrative officer and chief nursing officer. “Earlier this year, we made the difficult decision to limit patient visits due to COVID-19. We hope these modified visitor policies will help in making healing connections again.”

According to the three hospitals, the modifications were made “based on infectious disease experts’ recommendations.”

“Our area healthcare systems meet frequently, collaborating and developing protocols, like visitor policies, that have been effective in lowering the spread of COVID-19. We agreed based on our infectious disease experts’ recommendations, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, positivity rates, and active cases, that it is an appropriate time to modify our restrictions.”

On Sunday, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas hit a record-high of 576.

The group notes that there may be some variance between each hospital, the modified visitor restrictions for Mercy, Northwest Health, and Washington Regional Medical Center are as follows:

All visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival. Individuals who fail the screening will not be allowed to enter. All co-workers and visitors will continue to be required to wear face covering, including in patient rooms. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own covering with them, in addition to practicing proper hand hygiene.

Hospital campuses

Limiting one visitor per day; hours may vary between hospitals.

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients may have one visitor per day; hours may vary between hospitals.

Emergency room patients may be accompanied by one visitor. Visitors may be asked to wait in their vehicle until the ER patient has been taken to a room. Depending on hospital, ER waiting room may be closed to visitors.

All inpatient visitors must be ages 18 and older.

Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as those with pending test results, may not have visitors at this time; some exceptions may apply.

Labor and Delivery allows one to two visitors for duration of stay, depending on hospital.

All other restrictions remain in place, including limited entrances.

Clinic and outpatient locations:

• Please contact clinic and outpatient locations for specified visitor policies.

For specific location visitor guidelines contact those locations directly for clarification or visit the hospital:

• Washington Regional Medical Center

• Northwest Health

• Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas