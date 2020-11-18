Northwest Arkansas hospitals in dire need of plasma

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Hospitals in Northwest Arkansas are in dire need of plasma donations from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

To give plasma is the same and as easy as giving blood, just processed in additional ways to extract the plasma itself.

The use of plasma donated by recovered coronavirus patients has proven effective for those who are critically sick and for some it could be their only hope.

The CBCO Executive Director says, “we are going to need to at least double our donation rates immediately to meet current needs. As the numbers of ill patients and CCP usage continue to climb, it is critically important now to give aid to local patients by giving to the local provider of blood for use in our community.”

The CBCO says it is taking steps to make it easier to donate. Before you needed a referral from a physician, now all that will be required is proof of a positive COVID-19 test.

There will also be up to $100 Visa gift cards given to those who participate thanks to funding provided by the FDA.

For more information on how you can donate head to the CBCO’s website located here or give them a call at 417-227-5324.