Northwest Arkansas Mall Chick-fil-A to close permanently after 37 years

A Chick-fil-A logo is seen on a take out bag at one of its restaurants. (AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After 37 years at the Northwest Arkansas Mall, the Chick-Fil-A in the food court is set to permanently close on Saturday, October 17, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

“Chick-fil-A at Northwest Arkansas Mall will officially close on Oct. 17, 2020. It has been a pleasure to serve our Fayetteville community for the past 37 years. We look forward to continue serving you at one of our nearby locations: chick-fila.com/locations,” the sign reads.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment on the closure on Thursday, but we’ve yet to receive a response.

According to employees at the store, they’ve been offered a severance package or the opportunity to transfer to a different location.

Northwest Arkansas Mall management declined a request for comment on Thursday.

A standalone Chick-fil-A restaurant is located across the street from the mall on N. College Avenue in Fayetteville.

