Northwest Arkansas man arrested for refusing to wear mask at Fayetteville city council meeting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Prairie Grove man was arrested Tuesday after refusing to wear a mask at a Fayetteville city council meeting.

James William Smith, 40, was one of a group of individuals at the meeting without a mask on, despite the city’s mask mandate for public buildings.

According to the arrest report, Smith reportedly refused to put on a mask after being told to do so several times. He is documented as saying that police would have to arrest him because he would not put on a mask.

Smith was arrested and faces a charge of criminal trespass per the city’s mask mandate, Ordinance 6465, and booked into Washington County jail.

Smith was released on bond Tuesday evening. His court date is scheduled for October 7.